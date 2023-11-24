The Oregon State Beavers (3-2) take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Barclays Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Pittsburgh vs. Oregon State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline BetMGM Pittsburgh (-9.5) 144.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pittsburgh (-9.5) 144.5 -520 +385 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Oregon State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Beavers have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Pittsburgh has covered four times in five chances against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Panthers have gone over the point total every time.

Oregon State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oregon State, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks much higher (81st in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (225th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Oregon State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.