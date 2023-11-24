Friday's game between the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1) and the Oregon State Beavers (3-2) at Barclays Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-70 and heavily favors Pittsburgh to take home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 85, Oregon State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh

Computer Predicted Spread: Pittsburgh (-14.8)

Pittsburgh (-14.8) Computer Predicted Total: 155.6

Pittsburgh has a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Oregon State, who is 2-2-0 ATS. The Panthers are 5-0-0 and the Beavers are 4-0-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oregon State Performance Insights

The Beavers' +10 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.8 points per game (176th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per outing (244th in college basketball).

The 34.8 rebounds per game Oregon State accumulates rank 140th in college basketball. Their opponents collect 35.8.

Oregon State knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than its opponents.

Oregon State forces 12.2 turnovers per game (192nd in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (206th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.