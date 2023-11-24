Pac-12 foes meet when the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (10-1) and the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (8-3) play on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (second-best with 546.6 yards per game) and total defense (16th-best with 310 yards allowed per game) this season. Oregon State's defense ranks 28th in the FBS with 326.5 total yards allowed per game, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 25th-best by posting 440.9 total yards per contest.

Oregon State vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Oregon State vs. Oregon Key Statistics

Oregon State Oregon 440.9 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 546.6 (2nd) 326.5 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310 (16th) 192.5 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.1 (21st) 248.5 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.5 (2nd) 11 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (2nd) 19 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (81st)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei leads Oregon State with 2,418 yards on 161-of-280 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 206 rushing yards (18.7 ypg) on 61 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Damien Martinez has rushed for 1,147 yards on 181 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Deshaun Fenwick has taken 89 carries and totaled 497 yards with five touchdowns.

Silas Bolden's 662 receiving yards (60.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 catches on 80 targets with four touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has caught 38 passes and compiled 633 receiving yards (57.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jack Velling's 51 targets have resulted in 28 grabs for 419 yards and eight touchdowns.

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 3,539 yards (321.7 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 78.1% of his passes and collecting 35 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 128 rushing yards on 41 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has racked up 1,002 yards on 149 carries while finding paydirt 10 times as a runner. He's also caught 43 passes for 362 yards (32.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Jordan James has carried the ball 86 times for 618 yards (56.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's team-leading 1,221 yards as a receiver have come on 68 receptions (out of 92 targets) with 13 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has put together an 805-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, hauling in 59 passes on 77 targets.

Gary Bryant Jr. has been the target of 32 passes and hauled in 26 catches for 387 yards, an average of 35.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

