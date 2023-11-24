Oregon State vs. Oregon: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
A pair of college football's most prolific scorers battle when the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (10-1) carry the second-ranked offense into a matchup with the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (8-3), who have the No. 18 offense, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Ducks are heavy, 13.5-point favorites. The over/under is 61.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Oregon State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon State vs. Oregon Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
Oregon State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Oregon State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-13.5)
|61.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-13.5)
|62.5
|-580
|+420
Oregon State vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Oregon State has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
- Oregon has put together a 7-2-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Ducks are 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
