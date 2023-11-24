The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (10-1), who have college football's 11th-ranked rush defense, square off against the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (8-3) and their 18th-ranked rushing defense on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Ducks are heavy, 13.5-point favorites. The total for this game has been set at 62.5 points.

Oregon has been firing on all cylinders this season, ranking second-best in total offense (546.6 yards per game) and 16th-best in total defense (310 yards allowed per game). Oregon State's offense has been consistently moving the chains, putting up 440.9 total yards per contest (25th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 28th by giving up 326.5 total yards per game.

Oregon State vs. Oregon Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Oregon vs Oregon State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -13.5 -115 -105 62.5 -105 -115 -550 +400

Oregon State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Beavers are gaining 444.3 yards per game (-11-worst in college football) and conceding 278 (19th-best), placing them among the worst squads offensively, but among the best defensively.

In terms of points scored, including the past three games only, the Beavers are 37th in college football (36 per game). On the flip side they are 58th in points allowed (19.3).

In its past three games, Oregon State has thrown for 237.7 yards per game (92nd in the country), and conceded 216.3 in the air (-2-worst).

The Beavers are 45th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (206.7), and 10th-best in rushing yards given up (61.7).

The Beavers have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, in their past three games.

In Oregon State's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Oregon State has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Oregon State has gone over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).

This is the first time Oregon State will play as an underdog this season.

Oregon State has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +400.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 2,418 yards on 57.5% passing while tossing 20 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 206 yards with six scores.

Damien Martinez has rushed for 1,147 yards on 181 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Deshaun Fenwick has piled up 89 carries and totaled 497 yards with five touchdowns.

Silas Bolden has hauled in 662 receiving yards on 47 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Anthony Gould has 38 receptions (on 61 targets) for a total of 633 yards (57.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jack Velling's 28 catches (on 51 targets) have netted him 419 yards (38.1 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

Andrew Chatfield Jr. has racked up nine sacks to pace the team, while also recording seven TFL, 25 tackles, and two interceptions.

Oregon State's top-tackler, Easton Mascarenas, has 71 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Jermod McCoy leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 19 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

