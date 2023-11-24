The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1) meet the Oregon State Beavers (3-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Oregon State Players to Watch

Ishmael Leggett: 15.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Carlton Carrington: 17.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Blake Hinson: 19.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Fede Federiko: 6.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 3.0 BLK

6.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 3.0 BLK Guillermo Diaz Graham: 9.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison

Pittsburgh Rank Pittsburgh AVG Oregon State AVG Oregon State Rank 12th 90.6 Points Scored 75.8 176th 98th 65.6 Points Allowed 73.8 244th 2nd 46.0 Rebounds 34.8 140th 15th 13.8 Off. Rebounds 8.8 221st 11th 11.0 3pt Made 6.8 220th 34th 18.0 Assists 12.4 233rd 40th 9.4 Turnovers 12.4 206th

