The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1) are favored by 9.5 points against the Oregon State Beavers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN2. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh -9.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Beavers Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State has combined with its opponents to score more than 145.5 points in all four games this season.

The average total for Oregon State's games this season has been 149.6, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Oregon State has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

Oregon State was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Beavers have played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oregon State has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pittsburgh 5 100% 90.6 166.4 65.6 139.4 143.9 Oregon State 4 100% 75.8 166.4 73.8 139.4 137.5

Additional Oregon State Insights & Trends

The Beavers score an average of 75.8 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.6 the Panthers give up.

Oregon State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 65.6 points.

Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pittsburgh 4-1-0 4-0 5-0-0 Oregon State 2-2-0 1-0 4-0-0

Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pittsburgh Oregon State 14-3 Home Record 10-7 7-5 Away Record 1-10 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.4 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.2 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

