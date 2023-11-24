Pac-12 opponents match up when the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (10-1) and the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (8-3) square off on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in scoring offense (46.5 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game). Oregon State's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 17th-best in the FBS with 36.3 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 20.6 points per game, which ranks 34th.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Oregon vs. Oregon State Key Statistics

Oregon Oregon State 546.6 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.9 (26th) 310 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.5 (29th) 195.1 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.5 (23rd) 351.5 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.5 (51st) 6 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (21st) 14 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (21st)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has compiled 3,539 yards (321.7 ypg) on 282-of-361 passing with 35 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 128 rushing yards (11.6 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Mar'Keise Irving has carried the ball 149 times for a team-high 1,002 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times. He's also tacked on 43 catches for 362 yards (32.9 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Jordan James has piled up 618 yards on 86 attempts, scoring nine times.

Troy Franklin's team-high 1,221 yards as a receiver have come on 68 catches (out of 92 targets) with 13 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has hauled in 59 receptions totaling 805 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gary Bryant Jr. has a total of 387 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 26 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has racked up 2,418 yards on 57.5% passing while recording 20 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 206 yards with six scores.

Damien Martinez has rushed 181 times for 1,147 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Deshaun Fenwick has totaled 497 yards on 89 carries with five touchdowns.

Silas Bolden has racked up 662 receiving yards on 47 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Anthony Gould has collected 633 receiving yards (57.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 38 receptions.

Jack Velling's 51 targets have resulted in 28 receptions for 419 yards and eight touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oregon or Oregon State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.