The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (10-1) and their 10th-ranked scoring defense will host the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (8-3) and the 18th-ranked scoring offense on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Beavers are , by 13.5 points. An over/under of 61.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Oregon State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline BetMGM Oregon (-13.5) 61.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon (-13.5) 62.5 -580 +420 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Oregon vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

Oregon has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Ducks have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites this season.

Oregon State has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Oregon 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700

