Oregon vs. Oregon State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (10-1) and their 10th-ranked scoring defense will host the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (8-3) and the 18th-ranked scoring offense on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Beavers are , by 13.5 points. An over/under of 61.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Oregon State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon vs. Oregon State Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
Oregon vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Oregon State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-13.5)
|61.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-13.5)
|62.5
|-580
|+420
Oregon vs. Oregon State Betting Trends
- Oregon has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Ducks have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites this season.
- Oregon State has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.
Oregon 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
