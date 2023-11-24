The No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (8-3) and the 23rd-ranked rushing attack will play the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (10-1) and the 11th-ranked run defense on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Ducks are favored by 13.5 points in the game. The game has an over/under of 62.5.

Oregon has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (46.5 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game). Oregon State's offense has been thriving, accumulating 36.3 points per game (18th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 34th by surrendering 20.6 points per game.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Oregon vs Oregon State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -13.5 -115 -105 62.5 -105 -115 -550 +400

Oregon Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Ducks rank 12th-worst with 584.0 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 42nd by allowing 327.0 total yards per game over their last three games.

While the Ducks rank second-best in scoring offense over the last three contests (49.3 points per game), they've been less effective defensively with 19.7 points allowed per game (64th-ranked).

While Oregon's pass defense ranks -26-worst in passing yards allowed per game over the last three contests (229.3), it ranks best on offense (439.7 passing yards per game) over that stretch.

The last three games have seen the Ducks' rushing offense play poorly, ranking -4-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (144.3 per game). They rank 44th on defense (97.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Ducks have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their last three contests.

In Oregon's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Oregon has put together a 7-2-1 record against the spread.

When playing as at least 13.5-point favorites this season, the Ducks have an ATS record of 5-2.

The teams have hit the over in four of Oregon's 10 games with a set total.

Oregon has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 9-0.

Oregon has won all seven games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -550 or shorter.

The Ducks have an 84.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has 3,539 yards passing for Oregon, completing 78.1% of his passes and collecting 35 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 128 rushing yards (11.6 ypg) on 41 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Mar'Keise Irving, has carried the ball 149 times for 1,002 yards (91.1 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 43 passes for 362 yards and one touchdown.

Jordan James has been handed the ball 86 times this year and racked up 618 yards (56.2 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's leads his squad with 1,221 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 68 receptions (out of 92 targets) and scored 13 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has hauled in 59 receptions totaling 805 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gary Bryant Jr.'s 26 catches have turned into 387 yards and three touchdowns.

Brandon Dorlus has 5.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 5.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

Evan Williams is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 60 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 4.5 sacks.

Khyree Jackson has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 27 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended to his name.

