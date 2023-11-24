The Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) play the Oregon Ducks (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 airing on CBS Sports Network.

Oregon vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Oregon Top Players (2022-23)

N'Faly Dante: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Will Richardson: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Quincy Guerrier: 9.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Rivaldo Soares: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Kel'el Ware: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Santa Clara Top Players (2022-23)

Brandin Podziemski: 19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Keshawn Justice: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlos Stewart: 15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Parker Braun: 7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Jaden Bediako: 6.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Oregon vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Oregon AVG Oregon Rank 56th 76.9 Points Scored 70.6 202nd 267th 73.1 Points Allowed 66.3 67th 32nd 34.9 Rebounds 34.5 42nd 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.1 210th 109th 13.9 Assists 13.3 157th 200th 12.0 Turnovers 11.8 175th

