Oregon vs. Santa Clara November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) play the Oregon Ducks (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 airing on CBS Sports Network.
Oregon vs. Santa Clara Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Oregon Top Players (2022-23)
- N'Faly Dante: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Will Richardson: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Guerrier: 9.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rivaldo Soares: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kel'el Ware: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Santa Clara Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandin Podziemski: 19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keshawn Justice: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlos Stewart: 15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Parker Braun: 7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jaden Bediako: 6.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
Oregon vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Santa Clara Rank
|Santa Clara AVG
|Oregon AVG
|Oregon Rank
|56th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|70.6
|202nd
|267th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|67th
|32nd
|34.9
|Rebounds
|34.5
|42nd
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
