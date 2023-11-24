The Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) play the Oregon Ducks (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 airing on CBS Sports Network.

Oregon vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Oregon Top Players (2022-23)

  • N'Faly Dante: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Will Richardson: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quincy Guerrier: 9.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rivaldo Soares: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kel'el Ware: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Santa Clara Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brandin Podziemski: 19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Keshawn Justice: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Carlos Stewart: 15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Parker Braun: 7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jaden Bediako: 6.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Oregon vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Oregon AVG Oregon Rank
56th 76.9 Points Scored 70.6 202nd
267th 73.1 Points Allowed 66.3 67th
32nd 34.9 Rebounds 34.5 42nd
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd
74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.1 210th
109th 13.9 Assists 13.3 157th
200th 12.0 Turnovers 11.8 175th

