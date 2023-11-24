The UConn Huskies and the UCLA Bruins hit the court for one of eight games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature Pac-12 teams.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Washington State Cougars vs. UMass Minutewomen 11:00 AM ET, Friday, November 24 FloHoops Kentucky Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes 1:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN3 (Live stream on ESPN+) San Jose State Spartans at California Golden Bears 3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Washington Huskies vs. Idaho State Bengals 5:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Arizona State Sun Devils vs. South Florida Bulls 5:45 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UConn Huskies vs. UCLA Bruins 7:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 FloHoops Merrimack Warriors at Utah Utes 9:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 Pac-12 Network Florida State Seminoles vs. Stanford Cardinal 9:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 -

Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!