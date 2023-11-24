Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:22 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UConn Huskies and the UCLA Bruins hit the court for one of eight games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature Pac-12 teams.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Washington State Cougars vs. UMass Minutewomen
|11:00 AM ET, Friday, November 24
|FloHoops
|Kentucky Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes
|1:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN3 (Live stream on ESPN+)
|San Jose State Spartans at California Golden Bears
|3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|-
|Washington Huskies vs. Idaho State Bengals
|5:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|-
|Arizona State Sun Devils vs. South Florida Bulls
|5:45 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UConn Huskies vs. UCLA Bruins
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|FloHoops
|Merrimack Warriors at Utah Utes
|9:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|Pac-12 Network
|Florida State Seminoles vs. Stanford Cardinal
|9:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|-
