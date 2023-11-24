Friday's contest at Orleans Arena has the Portland Pilots (3-2) taking on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on November 24. Our computer prediction projects a 72-64 win for Portland, who are favored by our model.

The Pilots are coming off of a 71-66 loss to Cal Baptist in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Portland vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Portland vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 72, Northern Arizona 64

Portland Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Portland is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most losses.

Portland 2023-24 Best Wins

72-58 at home over San Diego State (No. 237) on November 6

89-61 on the road over Seattle U (No. 336) on November 14

Portland Leaders

Lucy Cochrane: 9.8 PTS, 4.4 BLK, 39.6 FG%

9.8 PTS, 4.4 BLK, 39.6 FG% Emme Shearer: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 54.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

10.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 54.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Maisie Burnham: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

10.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Dyani Ananiev: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Kennedy Dickie: 6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots have a +52 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 71 points per game to rank 137th in college basketball and are giving up 60.6 per outing to rank 135th in college basketball.

