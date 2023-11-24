The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) welcome in the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Seton Hall vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: FOX

Seton Hall Stats Insights

The Pirates make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

Seton Hall is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Pirates are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes sit at 63rd.

The Pirates average 77.2 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 76.0 the Hawkeyes allow.

Seton Hall has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 76.0 points.

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.5% from the field, 9.6% higher than the 36.9% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Iowa has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.9% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 53rd.

The Hawkeyes put up an average of 89.4 points per game, 28.0 more points than the 61.4 the Pirates allow to opponents.

When Iowa gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 3-0.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Seton Hall performed better at home last season, scoring 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game in away games.

Defensively the Pirates were better in home games last year, surrendering 64.3 points per game, compared to 65.9 away from home.

When playing at home, Seton Hall drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (6.1) than on the road (5.9). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to in away games (32.2%).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa put up more points at home (89.8 per game) than away (69.9) last season.

At home, the Hawkeyes conceded 76.0 points per game last season, 4.0 more than they allowed away (72.0).

At home, Iowa sunk 10.0 trifectas per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2023 Albany (NY) W 96-71 Prudential Center 11/18/2023 Wagner W 72-51 Prudential Center 11/23/2023 USC L 71-63 LionTree Arena 11/24/2023 Iowa - LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 Northeastern - Prudential Center 12/5/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule