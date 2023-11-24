How to Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, Saudi League Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spain versus Germany in a 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup match is a game to catch on a Friday soccer slate that includes a lot of compelling matchups.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs Germany
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 3:18 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs Argentina
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 6:48 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ettifaq FC vs Al-Ittihad Club
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 9:45 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: Pyramids FC vs Mazembe
- League: CAF Champions League Soccer
- Game Time: 10:50 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: Mamelodi Sundowns vs FC Nouadhibou
- League: CAF Champions League Soccer
- Game Time: 10:50 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al Nassr vs Al-Okhdood
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: CR Belouizdad vs Young Africans FC
- League: CAF Champions League Soccer
- Game Time: 1:50 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco
- League: Ligue 1
- Game Time: 2:50 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Peñarol vs Plaza Colonia
- League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
