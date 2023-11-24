Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Union County, Oregon this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

    • Union County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Jenks High School at Union High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
    • Location: Charles Page, OK
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

