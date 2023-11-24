There is high school football action in Washington County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Central Catholic High School at Tualatin High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM PT on November 24

12:30 PM PT on November 24 Location: Hillsboro Stadium, OR

Hillsboro Stadium, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Cascade Christian High School at Banks High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 25

12:01 AM PT on November 25 Location: Banks, OR

Banks, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Cascade Christian High School at Banks High School