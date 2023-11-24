Seven games on Friday's college basketball schedule feature a WCC team, including the matchup between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Liberty Lady Flames.

WCC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Liberty Lady Flames 2:15 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Portland Pilots 3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Weber State Wildcats at San Diego Toreros 5:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Butler Bulldogs at Pacific Tigers 6:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Santa Clara Broncos vs. Boise State Broncos 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Georgetown Hoyas at Pepperdine Waves 9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Carolina A&T Aggies at Saint Mary's Gaels 9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

