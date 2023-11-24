WCC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:23 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Seven games on Friday's college basketball schedule feature a WCC team, including the matchup between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Liberty Lady Flames.
WCC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Liberty Lady Flames
|2:15 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Portland Pilots
|3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|-
|Weber State Wildcats at San Diego Toreros
|5:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Butler Bulldogs at Pacific Tigers
|6:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Santa Clara Broncos vs. Boise State Broncos
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|-
|Georgetown Hoyas at Pepperdine Waves
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Carolina A&T Aggies at Saint Mary's Gaels
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
