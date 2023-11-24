Should you bet on Yanni Gourde to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Gourde stats and insights

  • In four of 21 games this season, Gourde has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
  • Gourde has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Gourde averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 51 goals in total (2.6 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Gourde recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 15:31 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:45 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:32 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:46 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:48 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 2 0 2 16:22 Home L 6-3

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

