Should you bet on Yanni Gourde to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gourde stats and insights

In four of 21 games this season, Gourde has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

Gourde has picked up one assist on the power play.

Gourde averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 51 goals in total (2.6 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gourde recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 15:31 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:45 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:32 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:46 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:48 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 2 0 2 16:22 Home L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.