Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harney County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:11 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Harney County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Harney County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Crane Union High School at Lost River High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 25
- Location: Caldera HS | Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.