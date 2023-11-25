The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Jackson County, Oregon this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Washington County
  • Multnomah County
  • Deschutes County
  • Clackamas County

    • Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Cascade Christian High School at Banks High School

    • Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 25
    • Location: Banks, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sunset High School at South Medford High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 25
    • Location: Cottage Grove HS, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cascade Christian High School at Banks High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on November 25
    • Location: Cottage Grove HS, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.