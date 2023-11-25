Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:12 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Jackson County, Oregon this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Cascade Christian High School at Banks High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 25
- Location: Banks, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunset High School at South Medford High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 25
- Location: Cottage Grove HS, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade Christian High School at Banks High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on November 25
- Location: Cottage Grove HS, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.