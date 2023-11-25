FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano take the pitch for one of many exciting matchups on the LaLiga schedule today.

We have everything you need regarding how to watch today's LaLiga action right here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona is on the road to match up with Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.

Watch Valencia CF vs RC Celta de Vigo

RC Celta de Vigo travels to take on Valencia CF at Mestalla in Valencia.

Watch Getafe CF vs UD Almeria

UD Almeria makes the trip to play Getafe CF at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs RCD Mallorca

RCD Mallorca is on the road to take on Atletico Madrid at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.