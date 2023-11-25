Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:11 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Lane County, Oregon. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Lowell High School at Weston-McEwen High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on November 25
- Location: Hillsboro Stadium, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marist Catholic High School at Henley High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on November 25
- Location: Caldera HS | Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.