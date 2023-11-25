This week, there's high school football on the docket in Lane County, Oregon. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Lowell High School at Weston-McEwen High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on November 25

2:00 PM PT on November 25 Location: Hillsboro Stadium, OR

Hillsboro Stadium, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Marist Catholic High School at Henley High School