The Oregon Ducks (4-1) play the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on FloHoops.

Oregon vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: FloHoops

Oregon Stats Insights

This season, the Ducks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have made.

Oregon has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Ducks are the 43rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 87th.

The 79.6 points per game the Ducks average are eight more points than the Crimson Tide give up (71.6).

Oregon has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon averaged 73 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Ducks gave up 63.2 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 69.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Oregon fared better in home games last season, making 7.2 per game, compared to 7 in road games. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.2% three-point percentage at home and a 32.7% mark in road games.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule