How to Watch Oregon vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:18 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (4-1) play the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on FloHoops.
Oregon vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Oregon Stats Insights
- This season, the Ducks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have made.
- Oregon has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Ducks are the 43rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 87th.
- The 79.6 points per game the Ducks average are eight more points than the Crimson Tide give up (71.6).
- Oregon has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oregon averaged 73 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Ducks gave up 63.2 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 69.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Oregon fared better in home games last season, making 7.2 per game, compared to 7 in road games. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.2% three-point percentage at home and a 32.7% mark in road games.
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 92-67
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|W 67-54
|Al Lawson Center
|11/24/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 88-82
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Raider Arena
|12/2/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/9/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
