Saturday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) and the Oregon Ducks (4-1) at Raider Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-73, heavily favoring Alabama to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

The game has no line set.

Oregon vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Oregon vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 85, Oregon 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-12.1)

Alabama (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 158.5

Oregon is 1-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Alabama's 4-1-0 ATS record. The Ducks have a 1-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Crimson Tide have a record of 4-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks are outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game with a +57 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.6 points per game (103rd in college basketball) and give up 68.2 per outing (132nd in college basketball).

Oregon wins the rebound battle by 7.0 boards on average. It collects 38.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 43rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.4 per outing.

Oregon makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (111th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents (6.0).

The Ducks record 101.0 points per 100 possessions (78th in college basketball), while allowing 86.5 points per 100 possessions (137th in college basketball).

Oregon has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 8.2 per game (10th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.0 (269th in college basketball).

