Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Oregon
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:01 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Week 13 college football lineup has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Oregon State Beavers and the Oregon Ducks that should be of interest to fans in Oregon.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week
No. 15 Oregon State Beavers at No. 6 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-13.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.