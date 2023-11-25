The Week 13 college football lineup has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Oregon State Beavers and the Oregon Ducks that should be of interest to fans in Oregon.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week

No. 15 Oregon State Beavers at No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-13.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!