Oregon vs. Alabama November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) face the Oregon Ducks (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. This contest will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Oregon vs. Alabama Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Oregon Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Kwame Evans Jr.: 7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Keeshawn Barthelemy: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jermaine Couisnard: 10.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nate Bittle: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jadrian Tracey: 8.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama Players to Watch
- Evans: 7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Barthelemy: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Couisnard: 10.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bittle: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Tracey: 8.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon vs. Alabama Stat Comparison
|Oregon Rank
|Oregon AVG
|Alabama AVG
|Alabama Rank
|103rd
|79.6
|Points Scored
|97.6
|1st
|132nd
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|71.6
|194th
|43rd
|38.4
|Rebounds
|36.6
|87th
|126th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|117th
|111th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|10.4
|19th
|194th
|13
|Assists
|14.6
|111th
|10th
|8.2
|Turnovers
|11.4
|150th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.