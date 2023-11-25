The Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) face the Oregon Ducks (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. This contest will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Oregon vs. Alabama Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Oregon Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Players to Watch

Kwame Evans Jr.: 7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Keeshawn Barthelemy: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jermaine Couisnard: 10.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Nate Bittle: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK

13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK Jadrian Tracey: 8.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama Players to Watch

Evans: 7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Barthelemy: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Couisnard: 10.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Bittle: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK

13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK Tracey: 8.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Alabama Stat Comparison

Oregon Rank Oregon AVG Alabama AVG Alabama Rank 103rd 79.6 Points Scored 97.6 1st 132nd 68.2 Points Allowed 71.6 194th 43rd 38.4 Rebounds 36.6 87th 126th 10 Off. Rebounds 10.2 117th 111th 8.2 3pt Made 10.4 19th 194th 13 Assists 14.6 111th 10th 8.2 Turnovers 11.4 150th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.