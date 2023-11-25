Saturday's contest that pits the Rhode Island Rams (4-2) against the Portland Pilots (3-3) at Orleans Arena has a projected final score of 67-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rhode Island. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 25.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Pilots suffered a 66-65 loss to Northern Arizona.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Portland vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 67, Portland 58

Portland Schedule Analysis

On November 6, the Pilots registered their signature win of the season, a 72-58 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 234) in our computer rankings.

Portland has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Portland has one loss to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Portland 2023-24 Best Wins

72-58 at home over San Diego State (No. 234) on November 6

89-61 on the road over Seattle U (No. 332) on November 14

Portland Leaders

Lucy Cochrane: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 BLK, 43.1 FG%

10.7 PTS, 4.3 BLK, 43.1 FG% Emme Shearer: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 56.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

12.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 56.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Maisie Burnham: 10.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

10.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Dyani Ananiev: 10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.9 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.9 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Kennedy Dickie: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots have a +51 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.5 points per game. They're putting up 70.0 points per game to rank 138th in college basketball and are allowing 61.5 per outing to rank 142nd in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.