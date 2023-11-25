Saturday's game between the Portland State Vikings (2-2) and Seattle U Redhawks (0-5) at Pamplin Sports Center has a projected final score of 68-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Portland State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Vikings are coming off of a 57-38 loss to New Mexico State in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Portland State vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Portland State vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland State 68, Seattle U 56

Portland State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vikings' -63 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 60.6 points per game (265th in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per contest (129th in college basketball).

Portland State averaged 58.2 points per game last season in conference action, which was 2.4 fewer points per game than its season average (60.6).

The Vikings put up 59.1 points per game last year at home, which was 2.5 fewer points than they averaged when playing on the road (61.6).

Portland State surrendered 55.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.9 on the road.

