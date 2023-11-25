The Seattle U Redhawks (0-5) will try to end a three-game road losing skid at the Portland State Vikings (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Portland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland State vs. Seattle U Scoring Comparison

The Redhawks score an average of 56.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 63.0 the Vikings give up to opponents.

Seattle U has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 63.0 points.

The Vikings score 21.9 fewer points per game (56.5) than the Redhawks give up (78.4).

The Vikings are making 38.2% of their shots from the field, 7.1% lower than the Redhawks concede to opponents (45.3%).

The Redhawks' 36.3 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Vikings have given up.

Portland State Schedule