Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:12 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Umatilla County, Oregon this week.
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Echo High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 25
- Location: Echo, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowell High School at Weston-McEwen High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on November 25
- Location: Hillsboro Stadium, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Echo High School at Joseph Charter School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on November 25
- Location: Hermiston HS, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
