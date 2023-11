WCC teams will take the court across seven games on Saturday's college basketball slate. That includes the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Leonard E. Merrell Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

WCC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs 2:15 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Rhode Island Rams vs. Portland Pilots 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Loyola Marymount Lions at BYU Cougars 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Illinois State Redbirds at Saint Mary's Gaels 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - UC Irvine Anteaters at Pacific Tigers 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Santa Clara Broncos 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - San Diego Toreros at UNLV Rebels 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 -

Follow WCC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!