Trying to find information on the best bets in Pac-12 play in Week 13? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Washington State vs. Washington matchup, and picking Arizona (-10.5) over Arizona State on the spread. You can find more insights on those college football games, and other potential options to create a parlay bet, in the article below.

Best Week 13 Pac-12 Spread Bets

Pick: Arizona -10.5 vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Favorite & Spread: Arizona by 20.0 points

Arizona by 20.0 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Colorado +20.5 vs. Utah

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at Utah Utes

Colorado Buffaloes at Utah Utes Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah by 14.5 points

Utah by 14.5 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Stanford +25.5 vs. Notre Dame

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Cardinal

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Cardinal Projected Favorite & Spread: Notre Dame by 21.7 points

Notre Dame by 21.7 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 13 Pac-12 Total Bets

Under 67 - Washington State vs. Washington

Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Washington Huskies

Washington State Cougars at Washington Huskies Projected Total: 60.6 points

60.6 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Over 49.5 - Colorado vs. Utah

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at Utah Utes

Colorado Buffaloes at Utah Utes Projected Total: 55.2 points

55.2 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 50.5 - Cal vs. UCLA

Matchup: California Golden Bears at UCLA Bruins

California Golden Bears at UCLA Bruins Projected Total: 55.2 points

55.2 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 13 Pac-12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Washington 11-0 (8-0 Pac-12) 39.3 / 23.2 482.8 / 401.8 Oregon 10-1 (7-1 Pac-12) 46.5 / 16.7 546.6 / 310.0 Arizona 8-3 (6-2 Pac-12) 32.1 / 20.6 438.4 / 344.1 Oregon State 8-3 (5-3 Pac-12) 36.3 / 20.6 440.9 / 326.5 USC 7-5 (5-4 Pac-12) 41.8 / 34.9 468.4 / 438.8 UCLA 7-4 (4-4 Pac-12) 27.5 / 16.7 423.5 / 298.7 Utah 7-4 (4-4 Pac-12) 24.6 / 20.0 362.6 / 312.8 Cal 5-6 (3-5 Pac-12) 31.5 / 35.0 403.4 / 419.2 Washington State 5-6 (2-6 Pac-12) 32.6 / 28.5 425.4 / 396.9 Arizona State 3-8 (2-6 Pac-12) 17.3 / 29.4 322.9 / 376.6 Stanford 3-8 (2-7 Pac-12) 20.4 / 36.0 351.1 / 456.3 Colorado 4-7 (1-7 Pac-12) 29.2 / 35.9 372.8 / 464.6

