The Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (11-5) after losing four straight road games. The Bucks are double-digit favorites by 12.5 points in the contest, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 121 - Trail Blazers 107

Trail Blazers vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 12.5)

Bucks (- 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-14.1)

Bucks (-14.1) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.5

The Bucks (6-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 2.5% less often than the Trail Blazers (6-9-0) this year.

Neither Milwaukee nor Portland has covered this season when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Sunday's line (Bucks as favorites by 12.5 or more and Blazers as underdogs by 12.5 or more).

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it better (62.5% of the time) than Portland (46.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 11-4, a better mark than the Trail Blazers have recorded (4-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Trail Blazers are worst in the league on offense (104.4 points scored per game) and 15th on defense (113 points allowed).

Portland is the fourth-worst squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (40.9) and 24th in rebounds allowed (45.5).

The Trail Blazers are second-worst in the NBA in assists (22 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Portland is fourth-worst in the league in turnovers committed (15.3 per game) but third-best in turnovers forced (15.7).

The Trail Blazers are the fifth-worst squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (32.4%).

