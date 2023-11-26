The Portland Trail Blazers, Deandre Ayton included, face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Ayton, in his last game, had 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 120-107 loss to the Suns.

Below, we dig into Ayton's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 12.6 Rebounds 9.5 10.8 Assists -- 1.6 PRA -- 25 PR -- 23.4



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Bucks

Ayton has taken 10.6 shots per game this season and made 6.1 per game, which account for 11.0% and 14.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Trail Blazers rank 24th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 104.0 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bucks are 24th in the NBA, allowing 118.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Bucks are ranked 23rd in the NBA, allowing 45.1 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 26.3 assists per game, the Bucks are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 25 16 8 0 0 0 0 2/26/2023 35 22 11 0 0 2 0

