The Baltimore Ravens (8-3) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Ravens vs. Chargers Insights

The Ravens score 27.6 points per game, 3.8 more than the Chargers allow per matchup (23.8).

Los Angeles averages 9.8 more points per game (25.9) than Baltimore gives up (16.1).

The Ravens rack up 27.1 fewer yards per game (366.5) than the Chargers give up per matchup (393.6).

Los Angeles averages 80.8 more yards per game (354.3) than Baltimore gives up per contest (273.5).

This season, the Ravens run for 53.1 more yards per game (155.1) than the Chargers allow per contest (102).

This year Los Angeles runs for two more yards per game (105.7) than Baltimore allows (103.7).

The Ravens have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one fewer than the Chargers have forced (15).

This season Los Angeles has eight turnovers, seven fewer than Baltimore has takeaways (15).

Ravens Away Performance

The Ravens average fewer points in away games (24 per game) than they do overall (27.6), and concede more (16.8 per game) than overall (16.1).

On the road, the Ravens pick up fewer yards (334.8 per game) than they do overall (366.5). But they also allow fewer on the road (256) than overall (273.5).

The Ravens pick up fewer rushing yards in road games (140.6 per game) than they do overall (155.1), but they also give up fewer in road games (100.8 per game) than overall (103.7).

The Ravens convert more third downs in away games (44.8%) than they do overall (44.6%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (38.8%) than overall (35.2%).

Ravens Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Seattle W 37-3 CBS 11/12/2023 Cleveland L 33-31 FOX 11/16/2023 Cincinnati W 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 at Los Angeles - NBC 12/10/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 12/17/2023 at Jacksonville - NBC 12/25/2023 at San Francisco - ABC

Chargers Home Performance

At home, the Chargers average more points (28.6 per game) than overall (25.9). But they also concede more (25.4 per game) than overall (23.8).

At home, the Chargers pick up more yards (356.6 per game) than overall (354.3). But they also concede more (394 per game) than overall (393.6).

At home, Los Angeles accumulates fewer passing yards (238 per game) than it does overall (248.6). But it also concedes fewer passing yards at home (291) than overall (291.6).

The Chargers pick up more rushing yards at home (118.6 per game) than they do overall (105.7), but they also allow more (103 per game) than overall (102).

The Chargers successfully convert more third downs at home (47.1%) than they do overall (43.2%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (33.3%) than overall (35.7%).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/6/2023 at New York W 27-6 ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 Detroit L 41-38 CBS 11/19/2023 at Green Bay L 23-20 FOX 11/26/2023 Baltimore - NBC 12/3/2023 at New England - CBS 12/10/2023 Denver - CBS 12/14/2023 at Las Vegas - Amazon Prime Video

