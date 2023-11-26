The Portland Trail Blazers (4-11), on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET, aim to break a four-game road losing streak at the Milwaukee Bucks (11-5).

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Trail Blazers vs. Bucks matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-12.5) 230.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-12.5) 230.5 -900 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +43 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 121.1 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 118.4 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 8.6 points per game, with a -129 scoring differential overall. They put up 104.4 points per game (30th in NBA), and give up 113 per contest (15th in league).

The teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, five fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 231.4 points per game combined, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has put together a 6-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Portland has covered six times in 15 games with a spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Bucks +450 +185 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.