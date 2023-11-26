The Portland Trail Blazers (3-5), on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, face the Milwaukee Bucks (5-4). The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shaedon Sharpe gives the Trail Blazers 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He's draining 44.7% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 8.3 points, 12 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Deandre Ayton this year.

Jerami Grant gets the Trail Blazers 15 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 1 block.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Jabari Walker this season.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 24.5 points, 11.5 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 54.3% from the floor.

Damian Lillard puts up 22.5 points, 6 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 34.4% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc with 3 made treys per game.

Malik Beasley averages 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0 blocks.

Bobby Portis posts 11 points, 5 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the field.

Brook Lopez puts up 13 points, 2.5 boards and 0.5 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Trail Blazers 115.7 Points Avg. 106 119.3 Points Allowed Avg. 111.1 47.9% Field Goal % 43.3% 36% Three Point % 30.1%

