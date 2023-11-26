The Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (11-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup's point total is set at 230.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -12.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland and its opponents have scored more than 230.5 combined points just twice this season.

Portland has had an average of 217.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 13.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Portland's ATS record is 6-9-0 this year.

The Trail Blazers have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win four times (26.7%) in those contests.

Portland has played as an underdog of +525 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 16% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Bucks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 12 75% 121.1 225.5 118.4 231.4 233.6 Trail Blazers 2 13.3% 104.4 225.5 113 231.4 221.7

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Trail Blazers have gone over the total five times.

Against the spread, Portland has had better results away (4-4-0) than at home (2-5-0).

The Trail Blazers score an average of 104.4 points per game, 14 fewer points than the 118.4 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 6-9 0-1 7-8 Bucks 6-10 0-2 10-6

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Point Insights

Trail Blazers Bucks 104.4 Points Scored (PG) 121.1 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-6 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-2 113 Points Allowed (PG) 118.4 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 6-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 4-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.