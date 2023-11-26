How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:32 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (11-5) after losing four road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Trail Blazers vs Bucks Additional Info
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 43.4% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 47.3% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- Portland is 1-2 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 27th.
- The Trail Blazers' 104.4 points per game are 14 fewer points than the 118.4 the Bucks give up.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- The Trail Blazers average fewer points per game at home (102) than on the road (106.5), but also allow fewer at home (111.7) than on the road (114.1).
- Portland allows 111.7 points per game at home, and 114.1 away.
- At home the Trail Blazers are collecting 21.4 assists per game, 1.1 less than on the road (22.5).
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Robert Williams III
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Ishmail Wainright
|Out
|Knee
|Deandre Ayton
|Questionable
|Back
|Anfernee Simons
|Out
|Thumb
