Jerami Grant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the players with prop bets available when the Portland Trail Blazers and the Milwaukee Bucks square off at Fiserv Forum on Sunday (tipping at 3:30 PM ET).

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Trail Blazers vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -104)

The 22.8 points Grant scores per game are 1.3 more than his prop total on Sunday.

His rebounding average of 3.9 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).

Grant averages 2.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Grant's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -130)

The 12.5-point total set for Deandre Ayton on Sunday is 0.1 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 10.8 is 1.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (9.5).

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -172)

The 16.5-point over/under set for Shaedon Sharpe on Sunday is 0.4 less than his season scoring average (16.9).

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Sharpe has picked up 3.1 assists per game, 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).

He has made 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -120)

Antetokounmpo's 29.7 points per game average is 1.8 less than Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -130)

The 25.2 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 3.3 less than his over/under on Sunday (28.5).

He collects 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Sunday.

Lillard's assists average -- 6.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Sunday's over/under.

He 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.7 lower than his prop bet on Sunday.

