WCC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 26
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:23 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WCC teams will hit the court in two games on Sunday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs taking on the Louisville Cardinals at Leonard E. Merrell Center.
WCC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Louisville Cardinals
|1:45 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Colorado State Rams vs. San Francisco Dons
|5:30 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
