Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Harney County, Oregon today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harney County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Umatilla High School at Burns High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on November 27

3:30 PM PT on November 27 Location: Burns, OR

Burns, OR Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon

3A Eastern Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Umatilla High School at Burns High School