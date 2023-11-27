Jerami Grant plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 108-102 loss to the Bucks (his most recent game) Grant put up 22 points and four steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Grant's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.8 24.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.4 Assists 2.5 2.3 2.8 PRA -- 28.9 30.9 PR -- 26.6 28.1 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Grant's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Pacers

Grant is responsible for taking 19.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.4 per game.

He's connected on 2.7 threes per game, or 24.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Grant's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 107.7 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 22nd in possessions per game with 102.5.

On defense, the Pacers have given up 125.5 points per game, which is the worst in the NBA.

The Pacers allow 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the league.

The Pacers are the 11th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25 assists per contest.

The Pacers are the best team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 10.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jerami Grant vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 37 15 4 2 0 0 0 12/4/2022 33 28 5 3 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.