Malcolm Brogdon and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be facing off versus the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 108-102 loss to the Bucks, Brogdon totaled 18 points, eight rebounds, 12 assists and two steals.

In this article we will break down Brogdon's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 17.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 Assists 7.5 6.3 PRA -- 28.6 PR -- 22.3 3PM 1.5 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Brogdon's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Pacers

Brogdon has taken 15.8 shots per game this season and made 6.5 per game, which account for 12.2% and 11.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Brogdon's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 107.7 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 22nd in possessions per game with 102.5.

Defensively, the Pacers are ranked last in the NBA, allowing 125.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Pacers have allowed 43.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

The Pacers allow 25 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers are ranked No. 1 in the league, giving up 10.1 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 37 24 5 7 5 0 2 12/21/2022 30 18 4 7 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.