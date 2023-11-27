Trail Blazers vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 27
On Monday, November 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Portland Trail Blazers (4-12) will attempt to stop a five-game road slide when taking on the Indiana Pacers (9-6), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Trail Blazers vs. Pacers matchup in this article.
Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pacers Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pacers (-11.5)
|240.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|Pacers (-12)
|241.5
|-770
|+540
Trail Blazers vs Pacers Additional Info
|Pacers vs Trail Blazers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pacers vs Trail Blazers Prediction
|Pacers vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Pacers have a +50 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 128.8 points per game to rank first in the league and are allowing 125.5 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.
- The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 8.4 points per game, with a -135 scoring differential overall. They put up 104.3 points per game (30th in NBA), and allow 112.7 per outing (14th in league).
- The two teams combine to score 233.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 238.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Indiana has compiled a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Portland has put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread this year.
Trail Blazers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Deandre Ayton
|14.5
|-115
|12.7
Trail Blazers and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Trail Blazers
|+100000
|+50000
|-
|Pacers
|+20000
|+6600
|-
