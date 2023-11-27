On Monday, November 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Portland Trail Blazers (4-12) will attempt to stop a five-game road slide when taking on the Indiana Pacers (9-6), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Trail Blazers vs. Pacers matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacers Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Pacers (-11.5) 240.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pacers (-12) 241.5 -770 +540 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have a +50 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 128.8 points per game to rank first in the league and are allowing 125.5 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 8.4 points per game, with a -135 scoring differential overall. They put up 104.3 points per game (30th in NBA), and allow 112.7 per outing (14th in league).

The two teams combine to score 233.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 238.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Indiana has compiled a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Portland has put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Trail Blazers Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Deandre Ayton 14.5 -115 12.7

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Deandre Ayton or another Trail Blazers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Trail Blazers and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Pacers +20000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.