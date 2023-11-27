The Portland Trail Blazers (4-12) are heavy underdogs (by 11.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (9-6) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 241.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -11.5 241.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has yet to play a game this season that ended with more than 241.5 combined points scored.

Portland's games this season have had an average of 216.9 points, 24.6 fewer points than this game's total.

Portland's ATS record is 7-9-0 this year.

The Trail Blazers have been victorious in four, or 25%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Portland has not won as an underdog of +475 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 17.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 12 80% 128.8 233.1 125.5 238.2 237.7 Trail Blazers 0 0% 104.3 233.1 112.7 238.2 222.3

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Trail Blazers have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.286, 2-5-0 record) than away (.556, 5-4-0).

The Trail Blazers score an average of 104.3 points per game, 21.2 fewer points than the 125.5 the Pacers allow to opponents.

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 7-9 1-1 7-9 Pacers 9-6 0-0 14-1

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Point Insights

Trail Blazers Pacers 104.3 Points Scored (PG) 128.8 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-4 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-4 112.7 Points Allowed (PG) 125.5 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 7-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 4-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

