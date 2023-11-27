The Portland Trail Blazers (4-12) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Indiana Pacers (9-6) on Monday, November 27 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers' most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 108-102 loss to the Bucks. Jerami Grant scored a team-best 22 points for the Trail Blazers in the loss.

Trail Blazers vs Pacers Additional Info

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18 2 4 Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Ishmail Wainright SF Out Knee 0 0 0

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Aaron Nesmith: Questionable (Wrist)

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -11.5 240.5

