The Portland Trail Blazers (4-12) will try to end a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (9-6) on November 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers are shooting 43.2% from the field, 6.8% lower than the 50% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

Portland has put together a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 23rd.

The Trail Blazers average 21.2 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Pacers give up (125.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Trail Blazers are not as good offensively, scoring 102 points per game, compared to 106 away. But they are better defensively, allowing 111.7 points per game at home, compared to 113.4 on the road.

At home Portland is allowing 111.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than it is away (113.4).

The Trail Blazers average 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (21.4) than on the road (22.3).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Injuries