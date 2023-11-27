Player prop betting options for Tyrese Haliburton, Jerami Grant and others are available in the Indiana Pacers-Portland Trail Blazers matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -128)

Grant's 22.8 points per game are 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 3.8 is lower than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Grant's assist average -- 2.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Monday's prop bet (2.5).

Grant has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Get Grant gear at Fanatics!

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: +104)

Deandre Ayton's 12.7 points per game average is 1.8 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has collected 10.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (11.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -154) 3.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 16.5-point over/under set for Shaedon Sharpe on Monday is 0.4 less than his scoring average on the season (16.9).

He has collected 5.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Sharpe has picked up 3.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

He drains 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +122) 11.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -125)

The 24.5 points prop bet set for Haliburton on Monday is 0.9 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (25.4).

He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).

Haliburton's season-long assist average -- 12.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (11.5).

Haliburton has averaged 3.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: +104)

The 16.5-point over/under set for Myles Turner on Monday is 0.7 less than his season scoring average (17.2).

He has collected 7.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Monday.

He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.